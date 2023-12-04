Can You Use Your Apple Watch For A Group FaceTime Call?

If there's one thing to love about Apple products, it's FaceTime. It seamlessly bridges the physical gap between family and friends without the need to set up any additional app or configuration on your devices. It's readily available on your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, and you can even FaceTime from your Apple TV too! And yes, the Apple Watch also has FaceTime, with the functionality first introduced in watchOS 5 in 2018. It offers a convenient way to stay connected with your loved ones when your iPhone isn't within reach.

However, the Apple Watch version of FaceTime does have its limitations. For instance, video calls aren't supported, just FaceTime Audio. And for the longest time, you were restricted to one-on-one calls, unlike iPhones, where you can talk to up to 32 people at a time. But thanks to the release of watchOS 10, it is now possible to make a group FaceTime call from your Apple Watch and talk to multiple friends straight from your wrist.