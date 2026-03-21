4 Useful Apps Designed To Help Improve Your Health And Wellness
Whether you recently got on a workout plan or you're looking for ways to unwind after a stressful week at work, there are tons of workout apps out there that can aid you or even make your job easier. For instance, we're all aware of the usual fitness-tracking apps that come bundled with the best smartwatches and budget fitness trackers. However, these apps are quite generic and can be overwhelming for those who are simply looking for assistance and don't want to be shown random numbers and stats all over the screen. This is exactly why we went down the rabbit hole to find useful, interesting apps designed to help you manage your health and wellness.
These apps not only aid in improving your physical health but also prioritize your mental health. After all, both aspects are equally important. Moreover, the apps I've chosen make the journey fun rather than boring with attractive visuals, games, or even communities where users can interact with one another. I've used these apps personally for over a month to see if they had an impact on my sense of well-being. Instead of the usual bunch of apps like Strava and MyFitnessPal, I've included lesser-known apps with interesting and effective features. Moreover, all the apps mentioned on this list are platform-agnostic, so you can use them whether you're on team Android or inside Apple's walled garden.
Impulse
When it comes to overall wellness, we often sideline our mental health. That's exactly where an app like Impulse (available on both Android and iOS) steps in. It is a brain-training platform designed to sharpen cognitive skills such as memory, attention, problem-solving, logic, and speed. But don't fret, it isn't rocket science or grueling academic work. Instead, Impulse replaces tedious study with a series of short, highly entertaining puzzle games. For instance, there are games where you arrange numbers in ascending order, memory tests asking you to recall if a particular tile had a ghost image, and various time-based challenges. Who wouldn't like improving their brain health under the guise of fun?
The clean, user-friendly interface makes it the perfect game to play while commuting on the subway or just killing time waiting in a queue. I sometimes catch myself mindlessly scrolling on my phone, either watching TikTok or Instagram Reels. I started using Impulse to break this habit, and I can confidently say I am now much more mindful of my screen time. In an era dominated by doomscrolling and brain rot, replacing even a few minutes of that mindless screen time with something that actually keeps your mind sharp feels incredibly valuable.
While the app lets you play a few games for free, you'll have to pay for the premium tier to get the full experience. The paid plan is where Impulse really shines. It completely removes ads, grants access to the entire library of games, and unlocks detailed progress-tracking so you can visualize your cognitive growth over time.
Hevy
While most smartwatches are good at tracking runs and other activities like cycling and swimming, they can't log the specific weight you lifted or the number of times you repeated a certain exercise. Hevy solves that exact problem. It's a clean, intuitive workout tracker that lets you log sets, reps, and weights with just a few taps. It even features automatic rest timers and plate calculators to take the mental math out of lifting.
I used to catch myself zoning out between sets, sometimes mindlessly refreshing my feed and losing track of time. Having Hevy open on my phone helps me focus on my workout and stops me from taking unnecessarily long breaks because I got distracted by my phone. Hevy offers a clean graphical chart of your workout, focus areas, weight lifted, and reps that you can share with your trainer or workout buddies.
The app offers a generous free tier, letting you log unlimited workouts and create a few staple routines. Most people will be happy using this, so you don't really have to shell out any extra bucks. Hevy also has a smartwatch version, so you can use it straight from your wrist if you have an Apple Watch or a WearOS smartwatch. Among all the apps for weightlifters, Hevy stands out for its intuitive and straightforward interface. From bench presses to push-ups, this is my go-to app for logs. It's among the best apps for health and fitness — as proven by excellent ratings on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Headspace
During your daily hustle, finding a quiet moment and making the most of it can be challenging. That's where Headspace comes into the picture. It's a beautifully designed mindfulness platform that gets rid of the intimidating, mystical elements of meditation and makes it approachable to the masses. Whether you are looking for a quick breathing exercise to improve concentration or a guided course on managing anxiety episodes, the app breaks everything down into easy-to-follow sessions.
Another issue with increasing screen time and workload is poor sleep quality. I've found that using Headspace's "Sleepcasts" — which are basically soothing ambient stories — works wonders to quiet a racing mind. It acts as a much-needed buffer between staring at a screen and actually getting restful sleep.
The biggest catch with both the Android and iOS versions of Headspace, however, is the cost. While you can try out a handful of introductory basics for free, the app locks its best content behind a paywall. Upgrading gives you the keys to their massive library of multi-week mindfulness courses, sleep aids, and curated focus music. If you struggle to switch off your brain at the end of the day, it's a highly polished tool that delivers.
Pausa
While long-term meditation is great, sometimes you just need immediate relief when you experience unexpected stress spikes. Pausa is built for exactly those moments. It is a no-nonsense breathwork app designed to help you regulate your nervous system with the help of conscious breathing patterns. Pausa uses science-backed respiratory patterns — like box breathing — to actively lower your heart rate when things get overwhelming.
The interface is minimalistic, and the instructions are easy to follow, which is exactly what you need when you are feeling anxious. I've noticed that during a chaotic day, especially when work notifications are piling up and I've reached the end of every social media feed, taking just 2 minutes to follow Pausa's visual breathing guide has helped me feel a lot calmer. It even has an SOS button for sudden moments of panic.
Like the others, Pausa operates on a freemium model. The free tier on Android and iOS gives you access to basic breathing exercises that are perfectly fine for occasional use. However, to unlock the app's full potential, you need the premium plan. The paid version opens up specialized breathing techniques, a mood tracker that recommends specific exercises based on exactly how you are feeling, and advanced statistics to monitor your daily stress levels over time.
How we picked these apps
Our aim was to recommend apps that are unique and not widely known. Most people are aware of the usual fitness tracking apps that can track how many calories you burn in a day or how many steps you take, but the apps mentioned on this list aren't as popular, yet they address more than basic physical issues. I've also included apps available on the Apple Watch and WearOS smartwatches, so that those of you who like to leave your phones behind can also take advantage of these services. Notably, all the apps have an average rating of 4.2 or higher on their respective marketplaces, with most of them having hundreds of thousands of reviews.