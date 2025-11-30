This Is The Best Smartwatch You Can Buy Right Now, Says Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for the best smartwatch, Consumer Reports says you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 11 (46 mm), as it received high marks across the board. This version comes with built-in GPS, but it isn't capable of cellular. You can get the version that comes with both GPS and Cellular — it came in second according to CR's tests — but then you're sacrificing some battery life. The top version can last for roughly three days before it needs a charge, while the GPS + Cellular model only lasts for about two days.

The price is dependent on where you purchase the watch. As of this writing, some retailers have it for as low as $370 or as much as $500. With Black Friday fast approaching, you can find some nice Apple Watch discounts everywhere. No matter where you opt to shop, you should be able to find it in four aluminum colors, including Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. If you're going to wear the Series 11 on your runs, taking advantage of the different health features it offers, it's bound to accrue some wear and tear. That's okay, though, because the glass on the screen is supposed to be twice as scratch-resistant as its predecessors.

CR tested its scratch resistance and found it exceptional. Moreover, the screen is fairly easy to read even when you're out in broad daylight, which is always a plus when you're trying to get your steps in outside.