Apple Watch Black Friday Deals: Who Has The Best Discount?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, Apple will give you a $50 Apple Gift Card with your purchase of an Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3 this Black Friday, but are there better discounts out there on this wearable tech from competing retailers? Before you head to the Apple Store, check out what the other major chains (including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon) have to offer.

For starters, Best Buy has one of the steepest Apple Watch markdowns of the year: $200 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (specifically the GPS + Cellular model). That takes its list price of $799 down to a slightly more appealing $599. It comes with 36 hours of battery life, a titanium chassis, water resistance up to 328 feet, and a ton of sensors to track things like ECG, skin temperature, ambient light, and depth.

The model for sale includes 64GB of internal storage, an OLED Retina display with a resolution of 410 x 502, and support for Apple Pay, all without a pesky carrier lock. Best Buy users have the Watch at a 4.8-star rating from more than 700 reviews, so if you've been looking for a reason to see if it really lives up to that high praise, $200 might just be the motivation you need.