Apple Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here: Save Big On iPad, Apple Watch & More

Amazon's Prime Day fest for the Fall season is still a few days away, but the ecommerce giant has already lifted the covers from a few terrific deals. If you've been eyeing discounts on Apple gear, there are some pretty sweet limited-time price cuts that are currently up for grabs.

To start, Amazon is knocking 11% off the vanilla iPad's standard ask, bringing the price down to just $310. At this premium, you won't find a better deal on a tablet that is as performant as this one. Packing an 11-inch display within an all-metal enclosure, it offers the most premium build in this price segment. But the real star of the show is the A16 silicon, which can handle demanding games and a whole bunch of productivity-centric apps with ease.

On the software side, you get access to iPadOS 26, which now looks pretty similar to macOS, thanks to perks such as a menu bar and native support for Stage Manager, even on the entry-level tablet. The new Liquid Glass design looks stunning, and Apple's long term software update commitment means you can drive the baseline iPad for at least the next half a decade.

If you're eyeing a tablet with a bigger screen and more firepower, the 13-inch iPad Air is a fantastic deal at $733, down roughly 8% from its usual going rate. This tablet packs a desktop-grade M3 silicon, which can handle video editing and other graphics-intensive tasks with ease. Plus, it offers native support for Apple Intelligence and can handle on-device AI-powered workflows without any hiccups.