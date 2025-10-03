Apple Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here: Save Big On iPad, Apple Watch & More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Prime Day fest for the Fall season is still a few days away, but the ecommerce giant has already lifted the covers from a few terrific deals. If you've been eyeing discounts on Apple gear, there are some pretty sweet limited-time price cuts that are currently up for grabs.
To start, Amazon is knocking 11% off the vanilla iPad's standard ask, bringing the price down to just $310. At this premium, you won't find a better deal on a tablet that is as performant as this one. Packing an 11-inch display within an all-metal enclosure, it offers the most premium build in this price segment. But the real star of the show is the A16 silicon, which can handle demanding games and a whole bunch of productivity-centric apps with ease.
On the software side, you get access to iPadOS 26, which now looks pretty similar to macOS, thanks to perks such as a menu bar and native support for Stage Manager, even on the entry-level tablet. The new Liquid Glass design looks stunning, and Apple's long term software update commitment means you can drive the baseline iPad for at least the next half a decade.
If you're eyeing a tablet with a bigger screen and more firepower, the 13-inch iPad Air is a fantastic deal at $733, down roughly 8% from its usual going rate. This tablet packs a desktop-grade M3 silicon, which can handle video editing and other graphics-intensive tasks with ease. Plus, it offers native support for Apple Intelligence and can handle on-device AI-powered workflows without any hiccups.
MacBook Air M4
One of the most rewarding laptops out there for the price, the MacBook Air is now an even easier pick at just $899, a healthy $100 off its starting price. It features a stunning aluminum build with a sharp Retina display to go with it. This year, Apple finally increased the RAM capacity to 16GB without a price hike, so there's that obvious bonus for multi-app workflows and AI-related chores.
The M4 silicon delivers a fluid performance with plenty of firepower to boot. Plus, it brings AI-readiness to the table, so there's that future-proofing, as well. The battery life, on the other hand, is a class-apart, especially if you compare it with Windows laptops in the same price bracket.
"Overall, if you aren't concerned too much about the mental gymnastics of upgrades and Windows comparisons, you can confidently splurge on this one and sit easy for the next few years," SlashGear's review pointed out. "The M4 MacBook Air, above anything, scores higher on reliability than most machines in its class. It's sleek, rewarding, and more generous than ever."
On the software side, the M4 MacBook Air now runs macOS Tahoe, which introduces an entirely new design language. On the functional side, the Phone and Messages apps have landed on the machine with all their bells and whistles that you get on an iPhone. Spotlight is more powerful than ever, you get AI-powered Intelligent actions in the Shortcuts app, and you can finally access the Journal app on the Mac.
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 marked the embrace of an even thinner chassis for Apple's smartwatches, tagging alongside landmark health-centric additions such as sleep apnea detection. Even though the Watch Series 11 is now on the shelves, the Series 10 has not lost any of its charm. On the contrary, the latest Prime Day discount, which brings the asking price down to just $329 makes it an even more alluring option. To recall, this 42mm GPS variant usually goes for $400 a pop.
Before we get into the technical parts, here's the good stuff. The three new health features that arrived with the Apple Watch Series — hypertension alert, AI-powered workout buddy, and sleep score — will also make their way to the Series 10 smartwatches. In a nutshell, you get all the hardware looks and software-side pizzazz of the Series 11, but at a much more approachable price, on the Series 10. Notably, it also features the same silicon as its 2025 successor, so there's that.
"The Apple Watch is arguably about as appliance-like as Apple gets: a workhorse, one you should only ever notice if it gets in the way," notes SlashGear's review of the smartwatches. "Sleep health tracking is nice to have, certainly, but it's the Apple Watch Series 10's cohesive and streamlined design that makes it such a compelling addition to your wrist." Overall, if you're eyeing a top-tier smartwatch hardware with a feature-loaded wellness stack, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a fantastic pick, especially at the discounted price.
Apple Watch SE (Gen 2)
For a majority of smartwatch users, they don't necessarily need the most cutting-edge tech stack on their wrist. What they need is something that covers the basics, without digging too deep in the wallet. The second-gen Apple Watch SE hits that sweet spot pretty well. At an asking price of just $163.93 during the Prime Day deals season, it's an even more rewarding pick than the $249 launch price of this wearable.
It's got the familiar Apple Watch looks with the same high-quality build and eye-catching color options to pick from. Aside from the usual set of wellness perks such as heart activity tracking, sleep monitoring, irregular heart rhythm detection, cycle tracking, and bevy of workout assessment options, it also supports advanced features such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS.
On the resilience front, it matches the Apple Watch Series 10 with a 50m water immersion rating and swim-proofing, and the same 18-hour battery mileage, as well. "Meanwhile, those wanting a cohesive smartwatch experience with excellent fitness tracking and great battery life now have a more affordable way to get it, without having to settle on tech from three or so years ago," surmised SlashGear's review, awarding it an impressive 8/10 score for the value-focused package.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
There are not many true wireless earbuds out there that match the AirPods Pro 2 at raw sound quality, noise cancellation, and transparency experience. These earbuds set a quality benchmark for the industry to follow and were universally lauded. But if you've been on the fence with their premium price tag, the Amazon Prime Day fest makes them a lot more palatable with a cool 20% discount, bringing the final ask down to $199.
These earbuds, though not the most appealing in terms of design, earned a rare 9/10 from SlashGear's experts for good reasons. "When I want earbuds, I want them to work straight away. Even more so if I'm paying $249 for them and being promised new levels of isolation from the world around me," reads SlashGear's review of AirPods Pro 2. "For iPhone users, this blend of performance and practical integration arguably makes AirPods Pro the best they can get."
The noise isolation on the AirPods Pro 2 is still one of the best out there, but there are a few other perks that set them apart. Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume are some of the practicality-focused perks that many appreciate in their day-to-day usage. Touch controls on these earbuds are fairly reliable, while the UI chip inside the charging case enables Precision Finding, tagging alongside built-in speakers to deliver sound cues. Overall, the raw audio perks and ecosystem benefits make them one of the most feature-packed options out there.