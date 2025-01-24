Is The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Worth It? 4 Things To Know Before You Buy

Glancing over the history of the Apple Watch, it's safe to say that the product category has been a major success, even though Apple strongly stuck to the core design principles of the original watch. With each generation, we've seen incremental updates that have brought useful health and fitness tracking quirks, among the many other features that the Apple Watch is capable of.

Launched in 2020, the Apple Watch SE offered a more affordable way for consumers to experience watchOS on their wrists. It cut some meaningful corners to hit a price point of $279 on launch. Two years later, in 2022, the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch SE was released for an even cheaper $249 price tag with a bump in its internal specifications.

If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), this quick read might help you make an informed decision. From the several watchOS goodies that come with the device to a few prominent health tracking features that it's missing, here is what you should know about the Apple Watch SE 2.