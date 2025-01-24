Is The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Worth It? 4 Things To Know Before You Buy
Glancing over the history of the Apple Watch, it's safe to say that the product category has been a major success, even though Apple strongly stuck to the core design principles of the original watch. With each generation, we've seen incremental updates that have brought useful health and fitness tracking quirks, among the many other features that the Apple Watch is capable of.
Launched in 2020, the Apple Watch SE offered a more affordable way for consumers to experience watchOS on their wrists. It cut some meaningful corners to hit a price point of $279 on launch. Two years later, in 2022, the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch SE was released for an even cheaper $249 price tag with a bump in its internal specifications.
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), this quick read might help you make an informed decision. From the several watchOS goodies that come with the device to a few prominent health tracking features that it's missing, here is what you should know about the Apple Watch SE 2.
It's the cheapest way into the Apple Watch ecosystem
While you can spot better deals for previous generations of the Apple Watch on third-party marketplaces, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), at $249, is the cheapest ticket into Apple's walled garden if you're looking for a brand-new device. Discounted rates can be found over at Apple's Certified Refurbished store, which also includes a Series 9 watch for a little extra.
If you do decide to grab an Apple Watch SE 2, you will be pleased to know that it has a decently powerful S8 SiP (System in Package) and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. The watch also comes with an LTPO OLED Retina display with a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. It comes in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm and is enclosed in an aluminum case, like its costlier sibling, the Apple Watch Series 10.
The watch comes in three colors — midnight, silver, and starlight. If you prefer not carrying your phone for morning runs or to the gym, the Apple Watch still works without an iPhone. The separate Cellular version of the Apple Watch SE 2 costs an extra $50 but comes with the convenience of network access without needing to be in proximity to your iPhone.
The Apple Watch SE 2 can do a lot
Despite being an entry-level offering, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great option if you're looking to add a useful accessory to your already-existing Apple ecosystem. Short of a few features, which we will be taking a look at momentarily, the Apple Watch SE 2 delivers a fluid watchOS experience. The aforementioned inclusion of an OLED Retina panel is nice to see at this price point, given how Apple could have easily skimped out by delivering an LCD screen instead.
The watch comes with a fleet of health and fitness tracking features, including alerts for when it detects an irregular heart rhythm. The Apple Watch SE is water resistant, too. It comes with other watchOS features like Siri when connected to your iPhone and the ability to find your iPhone if you've misplaced it somewhere around your house.
You get sleep-tracking benefits, as well as the Cycle Tracking app for tracking menstrual cycles. Crash Detection on the Apple Watch detects if you've been in an accident and automatically dials emergency services after a few seconds. These are just a couple of things the Apple Watch SE 2 is capable of. By familiarizing yourself with the device, you will discover several other watchOS 11 features that you'll want to start using.
Features that the Apple Watch SE 2 lacks
You get a lot more with the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) than what its asking price might suggest. You can track your workouts and sleep and view all of your health data across Apple products. Thanks to the availability of internal storage, you can download some of your favorite music or podcasts, as well. All in all, if you're looking for a wearable accessory that complements your iPhone and AirPods to deliver a richer, well-connected experience, the Apple Watch SE 2 should suffice.
That said, this tier of the watch does come with some compromises. The ability to take an ECG on the Apple Watch has turned several heads since the feature's debut in 2018. Though you get heart rate tracking, the omission of the ECG app on the Apple Watch SE could be a dealbreaker to some. The temperature sensor, which is useful for cycle tracking, is also missing on the Apple Watch SE 2, as is an always-on display. Luckily, most of the other sensors required for tracking your vitals are present on the watch.
A newer Apple Watch SE launches this year
The Apple Watch SE 2 was launched in 2022 and is long overdue for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch SE 3 might hit shelves later in 2025 and could feature a plastic body — allowing the watch to debut at an even lower price point. Not only would the iPhone 5C-esque colors be exciting, but a cheaper starting price could make this the perfect smartwatch for kids and teenagers.
We can also expect the upcoming Apple Watch SE to be refreshed with newer internal specifications, making it more powerful. This will positively impact the number of future watchOS updates you will be able to enjoy on your wrist.
Another important factor to keep in mind if you're considering picking up an Apple Watch is that it requires an iPhone to function. If you're rocking an Android phone, not only would the initial setup on your Apple Watch be painstakingly difficult, but you'd end up losing many of the features available on the watch. Luckily, there are several great and affordable alternatives to the Apple Watch SE 2 that are compatible with both Android and iOS.