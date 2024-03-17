Is The Apple Watch SE Waterproof Or Water Resistant? What's The Difference Anyway?

In 2022, Apple reintroduced the Apple Watch SE, offering its second-generation take on a quality smartwatch for a fraction of the cost, starting at $249. Of course, there are some differences between the Apple Watch SE 2 and the company's other models, but many of Apple's most important smartwatch features made it to the SE, including its water-resistance.

Yes, the Apple Watch SE is water-resistant, but not waterproof. Understandably, the difference between the two phrases is a bit confusing, but if you plan on swimming with your SE, you should be fine.

Apple says the cheaper smartwatch has a water-resistance rating of 50 meters, which means you can use it for recreational, shallow-water activities. Whether it's a pool or the ocean, swimming shouldn't hurt your Apple Watch SE. However, do not take it scuba diving. Just because it has a water resistance rating of 50 meters does not mean it will always survive 50 meters (164 feet) underwater.

In hopes of clearing things up, all Apple Watches are water-resistant. No model is waterproof, even the tougher and more capable $799 Apple Watch Ultra line, which the company says has twice the water-resistance rating of the SE, at 100 meters. So don't believe anyone who tells you otherwise. Submerging your Apple Watch SE in anything more than shallow water could cause extensive damage.