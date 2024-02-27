How To Take An ECG With Your Apple Watch

One of the most notable features that Apple has introduced in recent years is ECG. Short for electrocardiogram, it is essentially the measurement of your heart's electrical activity and includes metrics such as rate and rhythm. An ECG measurement is recommended by healthcare professionals if a person is showing symptoms of coronary heart disease, heart attack, and irregular heart rhythms. However, the non-invasive test is also recommended if a person has been previously diagnosed with conditions that affect normal functioning of the heart or when certain medical routines can potentially affect heart health.

Apple introduced the ECG feature with the Watch Series 4 back in 2018 by embedding an electric heart sensor into the rotating Digital Crown and the sensing hub underneath that is in contact with the skin.

Ever since the feature rolled out, multiple accounts of Apple Watch users have emerged where the ECG feature proved to be a life-saver for them. Clinical trials also attest to the system's efficiency. "The single-lead ECG of the AW shows a high accuracy for identifying AF in a clinical setting," notes a study published in the Cardiovascular Digital Health Journal. Additional research analyzing the Apple Watch was published in the American Heart Association's Circulation Journal, noting that the device "generated no false-positive reports of AF (atrial fibrillation)."