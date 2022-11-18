Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison over fraud charges. In a highly-anticipated hearing conducted at a California court earlier today, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila pronounced the verdict, which found Holmes guilty on three counts of defrauding investors and one count of conjuring up a conspiracy.

Prosecutors argued in court that Holmes advertised false information about Theranos' blood testing technology. It was marketed as a revolutionary miniaturised machine that could perform a number of tests using a very small blood sample, and in a rather short time interval. Soon after Theranos started making waves and reached a peak market valuation of approximately $10 billion, numerous health experts and journalists raised doubts about Holmes' claims.

In 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Holmes and Theranos' former president Ramesh Balwani with fraud charges following a two-year-long investigation. "I have felt deep pain for what people went through because I failed them. To investors, patients, I am sorry," Holmes was quoted a saying by CNBC at the sentencing on Friday.