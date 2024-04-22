Can You Use An Apple Watch Without An iPhone?
For some, the Apple Watch has been a game-changing technological advancement, placing the power of multiple devices and numerous apps squarely on their wrist. Yes, it's even a pretty good timekeeper, though the Apple Watch is arguably best loved for basically squeezing a fully functional iPhone into some serious wrist-sized swag.
The smart device does that by pairing directly with an iPhone via Bluetooth connection, which helps preserve battery life while allowing users to make or receive phone calls, send text messages, track personal fitness and health goals, and play games, among hundreds of other uses. However, given that the Apple Watch is at its operational best when paired with an iPhone, the question is how functional the device can be on rare occasions when you don't have your iPhone handy.
The good news is that your Apple Watch can be used as more than, you know, a watch when it's not connected to your iPhone. Here's what you need to know about using your Apple Watch without your iPhone.
Limited range of functions
We should tell you now that you will likely not have the full range of Apple Watch functions when the smart device is not connected to your iPhone. Despite that fact, you should still be able to play any music, podcasts, and audiobooks you've already downloaded to your Apple Watch, even if you don't have your iPhone. You'll also be able to record your thoughts using the note-taking apps of your choice or with the device's built-in voice memo app. You can also utilize most calendar functions and log any vital stats accrued during your latest workout, though you won't be able to share them.
Just FYI — the device also has a built-in GPS that can help you track speed and distances sans an assist from an iPhone. However, if your Apple Watch is capable of connecting to your cellular network, you'll have a few more functions available to you, including being able to make and receive phone calls and text messages. Over a cellular network, you'll also be able to use Apple Pay to make purchases in stores that support it as a form of payment. You can also use your Apple Watch to find other people and devices. You'll even be able to display pictures you've taken on your Apple Watch and view any photo albums you've synced through your Apple account.
Apple Watch functions when connected to Wi-Fi
If you somehow find yourself without an iPhone or a cellular network connection, you'll be happy to know the Apple Watch adorning your wrist can likely still be used as more than a watch. You will, however, need to be in the range of a suitable Wi-Fi network to make use of your Apple Watch.
If you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, you can use an Apple Watch for phone calls and FaceTime audio calls, as well as send and receive text messages. You can also connect to the App Store over Wi-Fi, meaning you can buy and download all the health-tracking apps your little heart desires. A Wi-Fi connection even grants Apple Watch access to iMusic, meaning you can add whatever music, podcasts, and audiobooks you're listening to. Yes, you'll even be able to stream them on the streaming service of your choice.
Connecting to Wi-Fi will also allow Apple Watch owners to run more run-of-the-mill apps, like those used to track local weather and stocks. More importantly, Apple Watch users should be able to access any apps and devices currently used to control a smart home. So, even if you don't have your iPhone, your Apple Watch can still be an invaluable piece of personal technology.