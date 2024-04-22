Can You Use An Apple Watch Without An iPhone?

For some, the Apple Watch has been a game-changing technological advancement, placing the power of multiple devices and numerous apps squarely on their wrist. Yes, it's even a pretty good timekeeper, though the Apple Watch is arguably best loved for basically squeezing a fully functional iPhone into some serious wrist-sized swag.

The smart device does that by pairing directly with an iPhone via Bluetooth connection, which helps preserve battery life while allowing users to make or receive phone calls, send text messages, track personal fitness and health goals, and play games, among hundreds of other uses. However, given that the Apple Watch is at its operational best when paired with an iPhone, the question is how functional the device can be on rare occasions when you don't have your iPhone handy.

The good news is that your Apple Watch can be used as more than, you know, a watch when it's not connected to your iPhone. Here's what you need to know about using your Apple Watch without your iPhone.