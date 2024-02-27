5 Tips That Might Help Stop Your Apple Watch From Dying So Fast

The Apple Watch does a lot — from fielding calls and emails to keeping track of locations and BPMs — with the intention of sticking with you throughout your whole day. However, sometimes it may seem like the watch doesn't last as long as it should.

If your Apple Watch has started to run out of juice faster than it used to, or even just faster than you think it should, don't lose hope. While there is a chance the watch may be on its last legs, the problem is more likely to be a combination of software-related factors coming together to draw out more energy than you're probably intending.

This can be a relatively easy problem to fix (assuming it's not hardware-related), though figuring out the exact cause may take a bit of trial-and-error. You also may need to consider turning some features off, at least temporarily, if you want to get more from the watch's battery.