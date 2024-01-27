How To Pair An Apple Watch To Your iPhone

Apple Watches are not standalone devices; they essentially mirror your iPhone. Therefore, in order to get the full benefit of an Apple Watch, you need to pair it with an iPhone. Not an iPad or a Mac, mind you — only iPhones work seamlessly with the Apple Watch.

If you just got an Apple Watch and you have an iPhone, you might be wondering how to connect the two. Unfortunately, the method isn't as simple as connecting through Bluetooth in Settings or the easy pairing AirPods are known for. Linking an iPhone and Apple Watch for the first time requires a somewhat time-consuming setup process, but Apple makes it easy through the iPhone's Watch app.

Apart from the iPhone and Apple Watch, you'll need an Apple ID to set up your smartwatch. Additionally, an iCloud account is necessary to keep the watch safe through Find My and Activation Lock, and to sync all your important data between the two devices. OS and iPhone compatibility also matters; watchOS 10 only works on iPhones from XS and later running iOS 17, according to Apple. Lastly, not all Apple Watches work on all iPhones; for instance, the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE require an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later. Now that you know everything you need, it's time to get started.