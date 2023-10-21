How To Unpair An Apple Watch Without The iPhone It's Connected To

The Apple Watch is an extension of your iPhone, letting you access calls, messages, apps, and notifications from your wrist. Even a cellular Apple Watch needs to be set up and paired with an iPhone before it can be used. So, if you decide to sell or give away your Apple Watch, you'll first need to unpair it from your iPhone and erase all your personal data. Activation Lock will also need to be disabled. This feature allows Apple's Find My network to prevent anyone from using your Apple Watch if lost or stolen.

Unpairing and resetting your Apple Watch takes only a few steps when using the paired iPhone. However, if you no longer have access to your iPhone or you've given away or sold your Apple Watch without unpairing it, there is still a way to do this remotely. The contents of an Apple Watch can be erased without the connected iPhone, but the Activation Lock will need to be disabled before it can be paired with a new iPhone. If the connected iPhone is unavailable, the Activation Lock can be turned off by signing in to iCloud online.