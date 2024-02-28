How To Stream Music To Your Apple Watch Using Spotify

Being able to listen to your favorite songs while you're out and about is a great perk. In most cases, you should be able to do this through your mobile phone, provided you have the necessary audio-streaming apps installed. However, in case your smartphone runs out of battery and you don't have a power bank handy, the less bulky option is to stream music through your smartwatch. One of the options that offers this capability is the Apple Watch.

Provided that you own Bluetooth headphones or speakers and have an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, you should be able to stream songs with or without your iPhone. Just make sure that you properly pair your listening device to your timepiece. Follow your earphones' or speakers' instructions on entering pairing mode and then go to Settings on your Apple Watch to find your output gadget from the list of detected Bluetooth devices. In addition, make sure all your gadgets are fully charged to ensure a successful connection process.

Once your listening device has been paired, the next step is to ensure that you have your preferred music service installed on your Apple Watch. You can use Apple's own Music app or try other popular third-party audio-streaming services like Spotify.