How To Download And Listen To Audiobooks On Spotify

Anybody who has an account should be able to browse audiobooks on Spotify. To listen to one, though, you'd need to purchase titles individually or have a compatible Spotify Premium subscription to get to listen to a few for free.

As a Premium subscriber, you get 15 hours a month of free audiobook access for select titles, with the option of purchasing additional hours. If you're part of either a Premium Duo or a Premium Family subscription, only the plan manager — the person paying for the service — can enjoy this perk. Note that once a Spotify Premium group subscription has been created, the assigned plan manager can't be changed. You'd either need to buy audiobooks directly or start a new premium subscription with yourself as the primary member. Moreover, the Premium Student plan doesn't include the 15 free audiobook-listening hours.

For now, you can only buy Spotify audiobooks through the Spotify web player:

On your computer, open a web browser and go to open.spotify.com. Log in if necessary. Click on the Search bar. Click on the Audiobooks genre tile.

Once on Spotify's Audiobooks page, find a title you want to listen to. Eligible Premium subscribers with free listening hours left to consume should be able to immediately play certain titles that say "Included in Premium" underneath the play button. Otherwise, click the Buy or Get button to add the selected audiobook to Your Library. Provide your payment details if needed.

Once an audiobook is added to Spotify's Your Library section, you can listen to it on any computer or mobile device. Any audiobook added to your library can also be downloaded for offline listening, whether you're a Spotify free user or a Premium subscriber.