4 Of The Best Free Audiobook Streaming Apps

Sometimes, we just want to get immersed in a story in a way that can't entirely be achieved by reading. Other times, we don't have time to sit down with a book — but you might just have the time to listen to it. This is the beauty of audiobooks, as they are novels and stories we can get immersed in no matter where we are or what we are doing.

Unfortunately, with competition between audiobook providers ramping up, it can be difficult to find the right audiobook for your current needs for free. Revenue generation and promotion efforts are key concerns for audiobook providers since it's crucial that authors get paid for their work, especially if the work is being brought to a huge audience.

Still, even keeping all of this in mind, it's not impossible to find great audiobooks online for free as long as you don't mind some caveats. In fact, you can find some very effective apps right on the Apple or Android app stores.