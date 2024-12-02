The History Of Apple Watch: How The Best-Selling Smartwatch Has Evolved Over Time

By the time the first Apple Watch was released in 2015, other tech giants like Sony, Microsoft, and Samsung were established players in the smartwatch market. But Apple, as it tends to do, quickly made its mark.

The Apple Watch combines fitness tracking, health monitoring, and communication tools in a sleek device that is only compatible with the iPhone. Nearly a decade later, Apple has consistently refined its features, and each new release addresses any shortcomings. Today's models can even save your life in an emergency with features like fall detection or blood oxygen measurement, so it's as practical as it is stylish.

Therefore, it's no surprise Apple has displaced top watch brands to become the most successful globally, making up 21.6% of the smartwatch market as of 2024. Here's a look at the history of the Apple Watch and how it has evolved to become the best-selling smartwatch in the world.