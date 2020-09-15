Apple Watch Series 6 gets a bunch of new faces and bands

Just as Apple’s tagline for today’s reveal event suggested, the Apple Watch Series 6 led the company’s announcements today. In addition to new features such as blood oxygen level monitoring and a new processor – the Apple S6 – at the core of the watch, we’re getting some additional ways to customize our smartwatches with the Series 6 through new watch faces and bands.

Apple announced a handful of new watch faces today. Series 6 owners will get to pick from a GMT face that shows multiple time zones, a “count up” watch face that that works like a stopwatch and lets you track laps, and a chronograph pro watch face that includes a a tachymeter. If you thought that Memoji would one day make their way to Apple Watch faces, give yourself a pat on the back, because Apple announced those today as well, in addition to a typograph face and a face with customizable stripes.

The new watch faces are cool, because of course, they’ll be the part of the Apple Watch you likely look at the most, but arguably more exciting are the new bands Apple revealed for the Apple Watch Series 6 today. Chief among the announcements is a new band called the Solo Loop that’s made of silicone and doesn’t feature a clasp or buckle. Instead, the Solo Loop is all one piece and stretches to fit over your hand and onto your wrist.

If the regular Solo Loop isn’t quite your style, there will also be a braided Solo Loop that looks a little more high-end. The Solo Loop will be available in seven different colors, and it’ll be joined by new Nike bands as well. There will also be two new Hermes bands for those who aren’t quite ready to drop the clasp entirely.

So, in addition to announcing new hardware inside the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple also revealed a number of new watch faces and bands for the incoming watch. It’s worth pointing out too that app developers will soon be able to create watch face complications for their apps, but it sounds like we’ll have to wait a while longer before they get free rein to create entire watch faces of their own. Stay tuned here at SlashGear for more from Apple’s reveal event.