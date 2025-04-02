MacBook Air M4 Review (2025): More Than Just A New Blue

The year 2025 has started on a rather solid note for Apple hardware. The vanilla iPad's 11th gen refresh saw Apple deliver a fantastic tablet without a price hike. The M3 iPad Air has also surprised me with is performance chops. After using the latest MacBook Air for nearly a couple of weeks, it's become apparent that Apple has truly delivered its best portfolio in years.

So far, across all three products mentioned above, Apple has delivered a meaningful set of upgrades without a price hike. Apple finally realized that 64GB was no longer enough for tablets. The company has firmly shifted to 16GB as the standard RAM capacity for laptops. The company even made a handful of internal upgrades without stirring up too much hype about it.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

The MacBook Air with M4 silicon is a fantastic specimen of a "mature" Apple in multiple ways. I've used every Apple laptop as my primary driver since the original M1 hit the shelves. But there was always something holding back its successor. From underwhelming heat management to a poor memory situation, the snags were frustrating.

With the 2025 iteration, Apple has arguably delivered its best attempt yet at making a small and light laptop that makes fewer compromises than ever, while delivering the best macOS computing experience under $1,000. What follows is a detailed deep dive into what makes the M4 MacBook Air a terrific choice, and a check on whether you can avoid it.

