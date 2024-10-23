What Apple's Spinning Rainbow Wheel Means (And How To Get Rid Of It)

Whether you know it as the "spinning wait cursor" or the more ominous "spinning beach ball of death" when it appears on your screen, it stops you in your tracks, no matter what you're trying to do. If you're new to the Mac ecosystem (maybe you've recently made the switch from Windows), nobody would blame you for mistaking the friendly-looking rainbow-colored spinning wheel for something benign. After all, how serious can a little spinning cursor really be?

Advertisement

Veteran Mac users know better, and for many, the sight of the spinning rainbow wheel fills them with dread. They know once it appears, whatever they've been working on will have to wait. Sometimes, it disappears on its own after a few seconds. Other times, it spins endlessly until you do something to force it to go away.

When it appears, it's a signal that your Mac has been temporarily overwhelmed by all the demands placed on it. You might have too many applications running, or your system may be running low on available memory or disk space. Unfortunately, there's no getting around it; the spinning rainbow wheel will slow you down. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to get rid of it, so you can get back to what you were doing sooner rather than later.

Advertisement