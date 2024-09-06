How Long Do MacBook Pros Typically Last (And How Can You Extend Their Lifespan)?

In 2006, Apple launched the first ever MacBook Pro, which styled itself as the "first Mac notebook based on an Intel processor." At the time, the company announced a slew of never-before-seen features, a MagSafe charging mechanism, and a neat 5.6 lb aluminum-enclosed body. Since then, the MacBook Pro had gone through facelifts, feature upgrades, and unprecedented power ups (especially with the rise of Apple Silicon). However, almost two decades later, one thing hasn't changed: millions of users are still betting that it will be the perfect companion for their personal or professional needs. Among the many reasons why it may be worth it to switch from Windows to Mac? MacBook Pros are believed to last longer.

These days, with the rate that technology tends to progress, a few years can feel like a lifetime in terms of what new devices can do. If you went back in time and showed early Apple supporters what the MacBook Pro can now accomplish, they might think of it as magic. Plus, with so many ways to customize your MacBook, it's no wonder why it remains a staple in the Apple ecosystem, especially given how well it works with everything else. That said, laptops are often viewed as investments that are supposed to last throughout multiple school years or promotion cycles at work. But, how long does Apple think each MacBook Pro is supposed to work and do they really live up to these expectations?