5 Ways To Repurpose An Old MacBook

Apple recently unveiled the M4-powered iPad Pro, and an M4 Mac Mini could be coming soon as well. The MacBook Air with the M3 silicon processor debuted in March, pushing the M1 and M2-powered models one step closer to obsolescence. That doesn't mean it's time to send your M1 MacBook to the recycler, or even give up on your older Intel-powered MacBooks. These old machines can still be useful as long as they are running.

You will want to stay abreast of when Apple drops official support for your old MacBook, though. At that point, it becomes vulnerable to security threats, and it might be best to keep it disconnected from your home Wi-fi network. That will keep your other computers safe but will also prevent you from using your old MacBook as a home file server or for simple, non-intensive tasks like web browsing and editing Google Docs. Despite those limitations, there are still a few ways you can use even an air-gapped old MacBook in your home.

You can still use many older MacBooks safely with macOS Sonoma, the latest version of Apple's operating system. It runs on Intel-powered MacBook Air and Pro models dating as far back as 2018.