How To Properly Maintain Your MacBook Pro's Battery

Aside from the amount of physical space saved when compared to a desktop computer, portability is a major draw of most laptops. You can bring them along on trips, carry them with you when commuting to and from work, or just walk into another room if you feel like a change of scenery (or if a cat has taken over your desk chair).

The thing about laptops — or any modern electronics that don't rely solely on being plugged into a wall outlet, really — is that their internal batteries eventually start to run down. And when the battery runs down, you'll need to replace it or the laptop itself. Or at least start tethering yourself to one spot via the power cord, which defeats a laptop's main purpose.

Unfortunately there's no way to perpetually maintain a laptop battery forever. No matter what you do, even if it's never using the laptop (be it a Windows machine or MacBook) in the first place, it will inevitably start to weaken. That said, while you can't prevent the inevitable, you can delay it by taking steps to preserve your MacBook battery's health.