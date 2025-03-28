iPad (2025) 11th Generation Review: Apple's Cheapest Tablet Packs An Unexpected Punch

I have built somewhat of a bad reputation among my colleagues for using an iPad as my primary computing machine. My iPad Pro is actually a full-fledged workstation, tethered to a massive curved monitor and linked to a nice speaker. I have, however, spent more time using the base 10th Gen iPad than any of the Pro or Air series iPads, ever since Apple put a desktop-tier M-series processor inside its tablets.

The difference is dramatic between what the entry-point $349 iPad can pull off, and what you can extract from a $1,200 dollar iPad Pro. Yet, the base model has tugged along for me just fine for my writing and research duties. This year, Apple has given its typical "modest refresh" treatment to the vanilla iPad. Interestingly, the price has remained the same, but the upgrades are more meaningful than your typical Apple affair.

This latest iPad presents itself as a curious and somewhat paradoxical device. It shifts to a new chip, doubles the storage on the base model, and adds more RAM, but at the same time, puts it in a unique software situation. And not the good kind. What follows is a detailed breakdown of the 11th Gen iPad's merits and downsides.

