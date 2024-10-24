Qualcomm Got Me Excited About The Future Of Android, But One Thing Still Bothers Me

Qualcomm flew me out to Snapdragon Summit in Maui this year so it could showcase its latest flagship processor for Android phones — the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This replaces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from last year, and you can count on it to power most of the flagship smartphones in the coming year. In fact, Honor, Xiaomi, and Asus have all already announced phones coming before the holidays. If you want to get in on the action, you'll have opportunities.

What's new to the Snapdragon 8 Elite is the fact that it's built on Qualcomm's Gen 2 Oryon CPU — the next-generation foundation for the Snapdragon X computing processors that the company announced last year and debuted this year. First came the Snapdragon X Elite laptops in June, followed by the Snapdragon X Plus laptops in September at IFA. What we learned about Oryon from those PCs is that you can get really great processing power and also really great battery life in slim form factors, like the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge.

So, now that same technology — well, similar technology anyway — is coming to your smartphone, and boy does it seem like it can make a splash. But there's still a pretty big gap that concerns me.

