Asus Vivobook S15 OLED First Impressions: I Needed Battery Power On The Run, And I Got It

The vast majority of my work in the field involves the cloud, so solid Wi-Fi is a must. The Asus Vivobook S 15 has Wi-Fi 7, which will make it the most compatible with whatever Wi-Fi I run into; that's definitely a plus.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there's a ton of I/O on the machine considering how thin and light it is. The left side of the laptop has a full-sized HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack. Meanwhile, the right side has two USB Type-A ports.

The camera on the laptop is compatible with Windows Hello, but there's no fingerprint sensor. It's a Full HD camera with IR. Windows Hello is very fast to get you logged in which you appreciate when you just finished a meeting, and you want to jot down some notes.

Asus also ships some custom software with the laptop, among which is Adaptive dimming and Adaptive lock. These features are similar to Lenovo's approach software which automatically locks the laptop when you leave and unlocks it again when you come back. Asus goes a step further with adaptive dimming. When you look away from the laptop, it will dim the screen to help save battery. But it also has the effect of making me realize my mind is wandering, so I can return my attention to where it's needed. I'm not sure that's the effect Asus was going for, but it sure kept my scattered brain on task.

Advertisement