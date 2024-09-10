It's time again to drop in on Berlin to witness IFA on this, the event's 100th anniversary. As one of the biggest tech shows on the planet, IFA bears witness to all manner of electronics, home appliances, and everything in between. This year's event delivered plenty of vacuum cleaners, wearables, batteries, drones, smartphones, projectors, and plenty of cutting-edge laptops. Sorting through the masses of next-gen gadgets, we constructed a list of the best of the best!

We went up close and personal with the tech shown by brands presenting at the convention — new brands and established names included. SlashGear's Best Of IFA 2024 awards represent a wide variety of products, each of which has real potential to have a significant impact on your life in the very near future.

The following list includes entries from categories aplenty, including (but not limited to): Personal Computing, Smart Home Care, Robotics, Home Entertainment, Mobile Power, Drones, Smartphones, and more. Whether you're looking to stay powered up on the go, ramp up your smart home game, or you'd like to be followed around by a tiny robotic photographer — we've got you covered.