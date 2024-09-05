Lenovo's 2024 Laptop Drop: The Models That Should Be On Your Radar

Lenovo has showcased a fresh lineup of laptops at IFA 2024 across the ThinkBook, IdeaPad, ThinkPad, and Yoga lineups, loading them with the latest silcon and some snazzy new tricks. There are a bunch of new features on the new generation of Lenovo "Aura" laptops. For example, you can simply tap your phone against the laptop and get access to the most recent photos in your phone gallery, with the added convenience of seamless drag and drop.

This is somewhat similar to the OnePlus Pad 2, which relies on an NFC handshake to mirror a paired OnePlus phone's UI on the tablet screen. There's also a dedicated "Mode" key on the function row that lets users access features like privacy blur and auto-prompt activation for VPN on a public network. On one of its ThinkBook laptops, Lenovo has implemented a voice-activated motor system for the swiveling screen.

Dave McQuilling/SlashGear

Users can simply ask the laptop to open or close the lid, click a picture, and move to the rhythm of a musical performance video playing on the screen. It might sound a tad gimmicky, but as per the presentation, it seems to be a particularly useful trick to have for presentations. Moreover, once the machine detects that the user has vanished from the frame, it automatically closes the lid after within 15 seconds. The ThinkBook AI PC POC, as the company likes to call it, is more like a proof-of-concept device without any specific launch plans attached to it.

