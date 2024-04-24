Snapdragon X Plus CPUs Are Coming To Windows Laptops With Improved Battery Life In Tow

Six months after Qualcomm showcased the Snapdragon X-Elite series — the company's premium lineup of Windows-focused chipsets — the company has taken covers off the brand new Snapdragon X Plus lineup. In contrast to the X-Elite series, which is Qualcomm's top-of-the-line offering, the Snapdragon X Plus ecosystem is slightly less powerful, while also being a lot more affordable. Both chipset families are part of Qualcomm's renewed push towards Windows, and are claimed to be among the most powerful Windows-focused chipsets made by the company yet.

The newly announced Snapdragon X Plus chipsets feature Qualcomm's new 10-core, 4nm Oryon CPU that claims a 37% performance advantage over most of its competitors. Qualcomm also claims that this chipset consumes 54% less power than comparable Intel and AMD chips. Like the X-Elite series, the X Plus lineup also gets a powerful Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 TOPS, making it the fastest-ever NPU on a laptop yet. This NPU should enable a wide variety of use cases, ranging from code generation using Visual Studio, music generation in Audacity, to live captions in OBS Studio.

Other notable specs of the Snapdragon X Plus lineup include support for LPDDR5x memory, integrated graphics powered by Qualcomm's familiar Adreno GPU, and 42MB of total cache. Thanks to these specs, these chips may prove to be a viable option for power users, who have traditionally stuck to either Intel or AMD-based systems. As you would soon find out, most of Qualcomm's previous attempts in this space have not been quite successful.