OnePlus Pad 2 Review: More Powerful Than It Looks

Up until now, if you wanted an Android tablet, with a few exceptions, you have to pick one of two options. You could go with a premium expensive tablet or you could go with a cheap tablet (and, frankly, get what you pay for.) OnePlus introduced the first OnePlus Pad last spring and changed that tune. For a very reasonable price, you could get a tablet that was the essence of the OnePlus brand and the devices they claim to deliver — fast, smooth and beautiful. Just over a year later, and OnePlus is back with a follow up to that device that crams even more value into a similar chassis.

The OnePlus Pad 2 takes some noticeable steps forward in this arena, with only a minor step back here or there. Notably, this generation of tablet comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is the flagship processor from the chipmaker at the moment. Meanwhile, OnePlus is keeping the same price point for the tablet, which is no small feat. Plus, it gives customers a true option in between the super expensive and super cheap. So how does it all work together? I've been using a OnePlus Pad 2 review sample provided by OnePlus for a few days, and this is my full review.