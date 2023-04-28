OnePlus Pad Review: The iPad Casts A Long Shadow

Android tablets are in a weird place. They have a reputation for being ... put politely ... not very good. A lot of that has to do with the user interface, the apps, and generally having a reputation as a "blown up smartphone" with little optimization. Truth be told, the thing that tablets are most useful for is content consumption — they are essentially Netflix boxes. Maybe they don't start out that way, but that's usually where they end up.

The year 2020 changed some of that, with the pandemic forcing people to work from their homes and find new utility in their computing devices. For some, that led to Chromebooks, but others found their way to tablets, and not necessarily iPads. Samsung, in particular, has led an aggressive charge into the "productivity tablet" space with its Tab series of tablets, most recently, 2022's Tab S8 series.

Now, a competitor to Samsung is making noise by going back to its roots and building a compelling "flagship killer" that can take on Samsung its own game. Whether or not a tablet can adequately take up the slack in your workflow (no pun intended) is still in question, but now you have one more solid option in that space, brought to you by OnePlus. I've been using a loaner OnePlus Pad for three weeks, and this is my full review.