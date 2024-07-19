OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Review: Low Price, High Value, No Regrets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OnePlus has served some terrific audio gear over the past few years across different price brackets. On the flagship end, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro delivered an unexpectedly refined experience that put the far pricier Samsung and Apple earbuds to shame. The OnePlus Buds 3 also proved to be a surprisingly good value not too long ago. The latest from OnePlus targets the entry-level segment where it has made a name with Nord series devices.

I recently got my hands on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, provided by OnePlus to test for this review. Priced at $79.99, the OnePlus Nords Buds 3 Pro tries to cram as many goodies in a relatively affordable package as possible. In India, these earbuds sell for the equivalent of $40, which is ludicrously inexpensive. For the most part, the strategy has paid off handsomely, talking solely from a sonic grunt perspective. In a few other areas, they exceed expectations.

What follows is a detailed breakdown of my experience of using the OnePlus Nord Buds for over two weeks, pushing them everywhere from a quiet library and a crowded metro to a jazz-themed coffee shop. If you've been eyeing a pair of affordable true wireless earbuds, these just might be up to the task, with some unexpected perks and a few frustrations, too.