5 Of The Best Earbuds For Small Ears In 2024
With smartphones and tablets becoming the go-to ways for people to conduct business and entertain themselves, it's more important than ever to have a good set of earbuds so you can hear what's happening on your device. Concurrently, there have likely never been more options for those in the market for a good set of earbuds that stay in your ear.
That's even more true for one particular sect of earbud users, however, as finding a pair of earbuds that actually fit has become a legitimate struggle for small-eared mobile users. If you count yourself among the small-eared masses in need of a comfortable and functional set of earbuds, know that we're here to help you limit the field of options, doing so by casting our critical eyes over dozens of earbuds to find a few that might be a good fit for even the most petite of ears.
While comfort was a primary deciding factor, the earbuds below were also selected for their cost and functionality (more on this at the end of the article). These are the best earbuds for people with small ears in 2024.
Soundcore Space A40
Assuming you've already done some digging in your search for earbuds, you likely know buying a pair can be a pricey prospect. Even though there are numerous affordable earbud options out there, even some of the better models aren't built with small-eared users in mind. But the Soundcore Space A40s have earned a solid reputation as one of the market's more affordable alternatives, and with five different sets of silicone tips to choose from, they're more customizable to smaller ears than most of their competitors.
Yes, even users with small ears should be able to find a snug in-ear fit with the Space A40s, with Wired claiming in their glowing review of the ergonomically designed hearables that they "seem to disappear in your ear" the longer you wear them. Per the same review, the A40s reportedly offer noise cancellation on par with many of their high-end competitors. They may even beat some of them when it comes to battery life, offering up to 10 hours of playback before a charge is needed. The A40s are also highly customizable, allowing users to adjust the earbuds' functional buttons with the Soundcore app.
As for the A40's drawbacks, they reportedly lack the waterproofing, auto-pause, and 3-D spacial audio features that come standard with some of the higher-end earbuds. Still, at well under $100, if those features aren't high on your must-have list, the A40s provide some serious bang for your small-eared buck.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
It's virtually impossible to talk about mobile devices or their accessories without mentioning Apple. There's a good reason for that, as few companies have been as influential in the innovation of the mobile markets. As the tech giant continues to innovate with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, they've also delivered a first-rate set of earbuds to pair them with. While Apple's 2nd Gen AirPod Pro skews towards the pricier side of the earbud market, most reviews would have you believe they're well worth the investment.
While the 3rd generation of AirPod Pro is reportedly in the works, the forward-thinking Gen 2 model remains the standard for many Mac fans, and they hit the market with significant internal upgrades. For the small-eared among us, however, the most significant enhancement may be the inclusion of a magnetic ear clip in extra small sizes.
Unfortunately, per a mostly positive 2022 review in Popular Mechanics, even the tip upgrades don't prevent the AirPods from jostling loose when using the control buttons located on the stem. Even as the Gen 2 comes with an upgraded battery, it maxes out at just over six hours of playback time, below competitors like the Anker A40. Still, the 2nd generation of AirPods Pro comes with Apple's H2 processor, and that helps give them a soundstage that bests most competitors. The earbuds also have excellent noise cancellation and transparency features, making the $249 price tag palatable for most buyers.
Beats Flex Wireless
With earbuds going wireless, it's become exceedingly easy for owners to misplace them, and that can be frustrating to anyone who's just dropped $200 or more on a set. This is partly why in-ear fit is important: If your earbuds aren't snug, they can pop out and tumble into oblivion. It should go without saying that if your tips are too big for your ears, that's more likely to happen.
If you want earbuds designed to reduce the chances you'll lose them, Beats Flex Wireless may fit the bill as they offer four different in-ear tip options, meaning even small-eared users should be able to find a good fit. Perhaps more importantly, Beats Flex boasts a wired design connecting the left and right earbuds, thus allowing them to hang around your neck when not in use. That design will also ensure they don't tumble into the nearest gutter if they fall out of your ear.
Of course, that wired design may be a deal breaker for some in the era of the true wireless earbud. Thankfully, Beats Flex is Bluetooth enabled, meaning no wire is required to connect to your device. In its review of Beats Flex, CNET also praised the earbuds' functionality and better-than-average sound, though they also made clear Beats Flex's audio falls short of some high-end options. At a cost of just $70, a dip in sound quality is not surprising, though Beats perhaps offset the issue with Flex's 12-hour playback time.
Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds
If it's impossible to talk about mobile devices without mentioning Apple, it's equally impossible to discuss audio ingenuity without name-dropping Bose. That's particularly true if the topic is high-end earbuds, as Bose's QuietComfort series has arguably become the gold standard for noise-canceling hearables. Bose's QuietComfort II Earbuds have been on the market for a while but continue to rank among the best in-ear devices in part because three included silicone tip options and an array of "stability bands" help make them adaptable to ears of all shapes and sizes.
Bose's noise-canceling features are legendary, so we won't waste time discussing them in detail. But most reviews of the QuietComfort II Earbuds — including Engadget's 2022 write-up — claim Bose may have outdone even themselves with the ANC features. The same is reportedly true of the audio customization available for the earbuds through Bose's accompanying app, all of which contribute to the QuietComfort II's outstanding soundstage.
With the Active Noise Cancellation engaged, the QuietComfort II will reportedly provide six hours of playback and boast an IPX4 waterproof rating, the latter feature meaning you won't have to worry about damaging them during a drizzle or a sweaty workout. On the downside, these earbuds do not offer wireless charging, which is quickly becoming the industry standard. Likewise, Engadget notes the call quality for the QuietComfort II is underwhelming, so if you plan to use them regularly in that capacity, the $279 price tag may seem exorbitant.
1More Comfo Buds Mini
Brand familiarity will likely play a significant role in your search for a form-fitting set of earbuds. But we'd be remiss if we didn't feature a pair of earbuds from a brand you may not know well, and 1More likely fits that bill. If you're unfamiliar with 1More, the company has been cranking out hearables for budget-minded consumers for a few years. We have even been pleasantly surprised by the quality and noise-canceling features offered compared to the relative cost.
If price is your primary concern, you'll likely flip for the $99 price tag on 1More's ComfoBuds Mini. Rest assured that "Mini" is not just a clever name, as the ComfoBuds are astonishingly small, weighing only 3.7 grams each. While the size and weight will aid the small-eared in keeping the ComfoBuds in place, so will four different sizes of silicone tips. As with other 1More offerings, the ComfoBuds Mini also boasts exceptional noise-canceling capabilities, which impressed Wired during a recent review. Unlike some much pricier earbuds, they also offer wireless charging.
Given the ComfoBuds Mini's price point, a concession or two was understandably made in the build, with Wired claiming they were unimpressed with the earbuds' overall sound quality. While they offer wireless charging, the ComfoBuds Mini playback time reportedly maxes out at a paltry five hours. Negatives aside, anyone looking for a solid mix of comfort, quality, and cost may find 1More's ComfoBuds Mini the perfect fit.
How we got here
The earbuds included on this list were selected after conducting extensive research from a broad range of products on the market. Wherever possible, personal experience was taken into account, as were consumer reviews and those posted on trusted tech sites. The five earbuds that made the final list did so as they met our criteria for comfort, cost, and cool factor. Given the speed and frequency with which advancements transform the tech industry, we'd always recommend that you do up-to-the-minute research of your own before investing in any device.