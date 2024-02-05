OnePlus Buds 3 Review: Budget Earphones Stay Stuck

OnePlus continues to expand its product ecosystem at a rapid pace, diversifying it across three core price spectrums that each stand out with the niceties available on the table. The latest offspring of that strategy is the OnePlus Buds, which sit below the premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the affordable Nord Buds 2. The biggest sell of these earbuds is that they bring top-end audio tricks like noise cancellation and transparency mode to the masses.

They have the looks of premium headphones and offer plenty of thoughtful features that you won't often come across for rival products in the same price bracket. Of course, there are a few omissions, but the OnePlus Buds 3 more than make up for it with other perks. At an asking price of $100, the overall package here is quite compelling, and if you happen to be a OnePlus smartphone user, these should sit at the top of your list.

OnePlus provided a pair of Buds 3 for the purposes of this review.