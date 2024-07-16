OnePlus Watch 2R Review: Slightly Lighter And A Bit Cheaper

One aspect of the new watch that is not different is in that dual-chip architecture. The watch can swap in between a high-powered processor, the Snapdragon W5 and a lower-power processor, the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency processor as needed for the best power efficiency.

Basically, when you're doing "WearOS things" like launching apps, the watch uses the Snapdragon processor, but things like telling time, detecting heart rate, and the like are offloaded to the efficiency processor. All told, that adds up to about 100 hours, or just over four days of battery life. That's remarkable for two reasons.

First, the closest WearOS watch you're going to get with that kind of battery life is Samsung's newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra which claims up to 48 hours of battery life on a charge. Other watches, like the Garmin Venu 3, and various watches from Fitbit and Huawei can go weeks at a time without a charge, but when it comes to WearOS, 100 hours is downright amazing. It's also worth mentioning that OnePlus built SuperVooc charging into the watch allowing it to go from dead to full in about an hour.

The second reason is that the watch and operating system handles this trade off between processors seamlessly. If OnePlus didn't tell you that the watch was using two processors, you likely wouldn't notice. Handling that trade-off with aplomb makes using this watch simply delightful.