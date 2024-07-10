Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 And Watch 7 Ultra Hands-On: Do More Sensors Justify An Upgrade?

At Unpacked today, Samsung launched a pair of new watches — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. Both are focused on Samsung's continuing evolution into health and fitness and are designed to get even more accuracy, the result of which will be better metrics overall for your health and your sleep.

The Watch 7 is more of an iterative update from the Galaxy Watch 6 of last year, but with one pretty big upgrade. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra seeks to be the WearOS watch (and the first WearOS 5 watch, by the way) that you'll take with you on your greatest adventures. Of course, if all of this sounds similar to another company that happens to be based in Cupertino, that's because it is. But Samsung has a lot of reasons to bring a heavy-duty watch like this to the table. I've spent time with both watches prior to today's Unpacked announcement, and these are my first impressions.