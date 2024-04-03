Your OnePlus Phone Can Be So Much Faster: Here's How

A funny thing happened while I was testing this year's flagship phones. I started the year by testing the OnePlus 12 and subsequently put the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Honor Magic 6 Pro through their respective paces, and I noticed something odd. While I'm not much of a fan of benchmark apps, I usually run each phone I test through Geekbench 6 as a standard way to measure where these phones all sit in relation to each other.

On Geekbench 6, the OnePlus 12 clocked 976/4,864 single and multi-core scores, but the Samsung and Honor phones checked in at 2,171/6,950 and 2,186/5,698 respectively. All three phones use the same Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 processor (Samsung has the "for Galaxy" moniker tacked onto the end for some overclocking), so why is there such a disparity in performance?

I typically use each phone I test in its default state. In buying a new phone, most users don't have the wherewithal to dive in and tweak every setting, load a new launcher, etc. Some will, and that's the beauty of Android, but most will not. OnePlus phones as far back as the OnePlus 10 Pro have all had a "Performance mode" setting that allows you to suck the most performance you can out of your processor, typically at the expense of battery life. One might assume that this performance mode takes the form of an overclock, but based on the data, it appears that is not the case.

I decided to test the difference with performance mode on or off and compare those results against other phones running the same processor all the way back to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's what I found.