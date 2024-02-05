OnePlus 12R Review: Call It A Global Flagship Killer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OnePlus got its start in this industry as the plucky little startup that was taking on the big fish. The OnePlus One was dubbed the "flagship killer" because it brought high-end specifications to a midrange price point, and to put it mildly, it was well-received by reviewers and fans alike. That fanbase grew — not to a point where Samsung or Apple would notice — but it was a mighty fanbase, convinced that OnePlus had found the formula for cheap phones that didn't suck.

Skip ahead, and somewhere around the OnePlus 7 or 8, the company shifted its focus away from building "flagship killers" to just plain old building flagships. This was an important step in the company's history because it signaled the end of catering to the vocal, rabid fans of cheap phones, and more toward catering to people who just wanted a good phone experience, regardless of cost. OnePlus then introduced the Nord series to get back to the midrange space that has served it so well, but the "flagship killer" DNA just wasn't there. Sure, the Nord series has produced a good phone here or there, but nary a "flagship killer" in sight.

Enter the "R" series of phones which until now catered largely to an eastern audience (read: India) looking for great specs and a good price. Sound familiar? Finally, the United States and the global audience at large get to experience what those nations had been treated to. As it turns out, it's very not bad. So is the "flagship killer" back? OnePlus sent over a OnePlus 12R review sample to find out. Here's our full review.