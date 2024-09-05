Honor MagicBook Art 14 Review: Solid Tech, Superb Engineering

When you first pick up the Honor MagicBook Art 14 you might be wondering where the webcam is. Well, to solve the mystery, it pops out of the left hand side of the laptop and magnetically attaches to the top of the device when you need to use it.

This sort of system has its ups and downs, but overall I'd argue its a positive. To start with the downsides, a very obvious one is you can quite easily lose your webcam. It's a very small thing, the magnets involved are only so strong, and if you're not vigilant about popping it back in its slot it can easily go bye bye, This won't leave a hole in the side of the laptop as a flat piece of trim follows it out and plugs the gap. But it will be a massive inconvenience. On the flipside, if the camera does break replacing it should be a pretty simple process.

Then there's the loss of Windows' webcam-based login — which is a quick way to access your device and authorize things like payments. Digging the camera out and setting it up is more of a pain than just using the fingerprint scanner.

However, the positives far outweigh the negatives. First, there's privacy. You may not trust electronic camera shut offs, and even a physical barrier may leave you wondering. But if the camera is detached and stored in a whole different part of the laptop, there's zero chance it's spying on you. Versatility is also a plus, you can mount it backwards and broadcast whatever your laptop is pointed at if you want to, or simply have it facing towards you.

As for the overall quality, it's pretty much a standard 1080p webcam. It could be sharper, but it will more than do the job if you simply need to show your face at the occasional office zoom meeting.