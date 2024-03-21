How To Get Free Access To Microsoft Copilot Pro

If you've been a long-time fan of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, then you probably know, or at the very least heard, about Microsoft Copilot. This AI-powered tool is a lot like the other chatbots in the market that generate a response based on the prompt you've provided. Similar to its counterparts, you can use Copilot for a whole range of tasks, from creative things like drawing a cartoon or making a poem to more technical chores like creating a summary of a web page or drafting an email for that annual employee evaluation.

What makes Copilot stand out, though, is that you can integrate it into your Microsoft apps. The chatbot can help you make a blog post on Word, a comprehensive presentation on PowerPoint, and an email response to your colleague on Outlook. However, this functionality does come at a price. You'd need a Copilot Pro subscription to enable this integration and get an array of other features like an additional number of image generation prompts, use of the Copilot GPT Builder, and prioritized access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo at high-demand periods. If, however, you're not too keen on spending $20/month, here's a workaround to get access to Copilot Pro at no cost.