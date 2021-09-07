Porsche Mission R is a champion of speed and sustainability

The Porsche Mission R is the future of Porsche racing cars, and we’re saying this with no disrespect to the 911 GT3 Cup. The last time Porsche used the “Mission” monicker was Mission E, an electric concept that turned out to be the Taycan EV we know today. However, Mission R is an all-electric GT racing car, but we’re keen to see roadgoing variations of this hardcore electric coupe in the not-too-distant future.

Porsche claims the all-electric Mission R is just as quick as the 911 GT3 Cup. It has two electric motors and an 80 kWh battery pack. The front motor has 429 horsepower, while the rear motor churns out 644 horsepower. If you do the math, you’re looking at a small electric coupe with 1,073 horsepower at its disposal.

Of course, reducing the power output increases the available track time, so Porsche said Mission R has up to 671 horsepower in racing spec. Nevertheless, Mission R can rocket from zero to 60 mph in under 2.5-seconds and has a top speed of 186 mph. It has a 900-volt fast-charging architecture that recharges the batteries in under 15 minutes.

Moreover, the Porsche Mission R has natural fiber-reinforced plastic (NFRP) body panels that not only reduce weight like conventional carbon fiber but are renewable, sustainable, and emit 85-percent less CO2 during production. The Mission R’s doors, front and rear wings, side panels, and center section are NFRP. Meanwhile, the cockpit has a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) cage to protect the driver against roll-over accidents.

The Porsche Mission R’s chassis or exoskeleton is a carbon fiber composite structure with a visible roof section, a modern interpretation of the Targa, Porsche said. It slices the wind using a Drag Reduction System with six front air louvers and an adjustable two-section rear spoiler. The semi-exposed rear wheels are a nice old-school touch, too.

In addition, it has 18-inch center-lock magnesium wheels wrapped in all-new Michelin slick tires constructed from renewable and bio-based materials. The tires have sensors to alert the driver of tire wear, while the car’s onboard brain will suggest the best time for your next pit stop.

The Porsche Mission R on this page is a working prototype, although development will continue until the car’s official debut in 2025 or 2026. We’re keeping our fingers crossed on this one.