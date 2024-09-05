The Honor Magic V3: Foldable Finesse With One Tragic Software Hiccup

One of Honor's big selling points is "Magic Ring," an ecosystem that allows devices in close proximity to connect with each other via Bluetooth or your WiFi network. This is great for sharing things like files, controlling devices somewhat remotely, screen sharing, and various other tasks.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that I did end up having issues with Magic Ring when traveling with several Honor devices. From what I can gather, it all worked seamlessly on my home WiFi, but ran into issues once it had to rely on Bluetooth.

In terms of AI, Honor is one of the companies that is putting a lot of resources into that particular department. This is unsurprising, as AI-powered smartphones are generally seen as the next big thing within the industry. The company still relies on Google for a lot of tasks, but a proprietary Honor AI assistant is built into the phone. You can also search through Magic Ring, which is a bit like Google Lens crossbred with the loop tool from Photoshop.

There are also "AI Suggested Apps" which uses context to deduce what app you may want to use. Though for the most part I ended up ignoring that one, as I arrange my front page in a way that makes my most commonly used apps pretty prominent.

Advertisement

Honor's AI offerings aren't going to dethrone Samsung or allow them to go head to head with Google any time in the near future. In fact, a lot of the phone's features use Google's tools. However, it is an area where Honor is likely to show rapid growth if the company stays true to its goals. I would also say, Honor's Magic Ring system is smoother than both Google and Samsung's efforts when it works. Catch it on a good day, and it's pretty much Apple level when it comes to connectivity.