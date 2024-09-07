IFA 2024 Day 2: Processing, Power, And Other Cool Features

I live in Chicago, and we unfortunately, get both sides of extreme weather from freezing cold during the winter, to blistering, cook-eggs-on-the-sidewalk heat during the summer. When I'm using MagSafe charging in the car, both seasons cause my iPhone to overheat. In the summer, the phone cooks under the windshield, and during the winter, heat blasting from ends up with Kentucky Fried iPhone.

So Aukey is looking to solve this problem with its Omnia-Frez cooling system that actively cools your phone when you are charging. The company has a vent mount, plus a 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods that also includes the active cooling system. Heat is a big issue when you're charging wirelessly, and over time it can degrade your battery, so active cooling can help in the long run overall. I'm also curious to find out if this kind of MagSafe charging solution can also prevent MagSafe ring adapters from losing adhesion due to heat while charging.

Regardless, I'm excited that somebody is trying to figure this out. I'll be testing the chargers out to see what the results are, but so far, I'm optimistic and excited about it.

