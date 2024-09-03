Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Expanding Android In Full Force
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a far better version of the first-generation Pixel Fold. It has a cover display that's effectively the same as the Google Pixel 9 and a foldable display that's 8 inches in size with a 1:1 aspect ratio, (but with 2076 x 2152 pixel resolution in play). And it has very round corners.
It also comes with a considerable price tag at $1,799. That gives the Pixel 9 family of devices a shocking price range — including the Pixel 9 (non-Pro) at the low end for $799. We've discussed in our Google Pixel 9 Review that a surprising array of features on the Pro lineup can also be found on this far less expensive device. We've also found in our Google Pixel 9 Pro (and XL) Review that it's clear Google's latest Pro is one of the most all-round excellent phones ever made.
Then here's the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — a device that's significantly more expensive than any other Pixel 9 device, but whose only feature that's better than the rest is its foldable primary display. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's starting price is $1,099 — could downgrading in a few places and upgrading to a foldable display be worth the extra cash?
Google sent a Pixel 9 Pro Fold for our full review. This is the Porcelain (white) version — there's also an Obsidian (black) version, and both are available with 256GB internal storage or 512GB internal storage — for $1,799 or $1,919 respectively.
Cover Display, Size, and Hinge
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro on the outside. Folded closed, the foldable smartphone has a (cover) display (at 6.3-inches and 1080 x 2424 pixels) that's only slightly less impressive than the 9 Pro (non-fold) (at 6.3 inches and 1280 x 2856 pixels). The Fold's cover display has a peak brightness of 2700 nits while the 9 Pro's display's peak brightness is 3000.
It's a more-than-standard sort of panel, that is to say — OLED, 120Hz, and HDR capabilities included. In testing this device, I quite often found myself not even bothering to unfold the phone because the cover display is large enough that I feel no need. I cannot always say the same for any cover display on previous foldables I've reviewed — the last couple of Samsung Galaxy Fold devices and the first Pixel Fold included.
The hinge and the protective capacity of its coverings look and feel significantly better than their predecessor. I never felt quite sure about bringing the first Pixel Fold out in the wild, especially if there was any danger of dust, dirt, or water involved. The entire hinge system on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold makes the original Fold feel like a test run.
Foldable Display Software
I used to think that a passport-sized foldable Android device might be a good idea. But at this point I'm not sure I agree with the idea that an unfolded display should be anything different from that of a small tablet. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's foldable display is an 8-inch 2076 x 2152 pixel LTPO OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and the ability to reach 2700 nits peak brightness.
The aspect ratio (height x width) of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's foldable panel is 1:1. The original Pixel Fold had a 6:5 aspect ratio (7.6 inches, 2208 x 1840 pixels). Both devices allow you to force any app to fit to Full Screen, 3:2, or Half Screen. This feature was also recently added to the original Pixel Fold.
It's difficult to judge whether it's sensible for any given person to want a foldable device like this (instead of a standard, non-foldable alternative) because it really, truly is just a larger display. It's a great display — it's super bright and colorful and everything I could want in a display this size — but as has been my experience with each foldable smartphone thus far: I'm not sure why I'd need it.
Gemini AI
Gemini AI is a big selling point for Google on the Pixel 9 line of devices. It's very good at understanding what you're asking or what you're saying, but it's not guaranteed to give you accurate information in return.
Google's Gemini is — at the moment — on-track to replace Google Assistant in the future. For now, since both Google Assistant and Gemini are present and available on this Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone, it's important to make the distinction. As Google told us, while Google Assistant is meant to be your assistant, Gemini is meant to be your companion.
Gemini is, by default, connected to Google Assistant and uses it (Google Assistant) to complete the tasks it (Google Assistant) was responsible for before now. I've grown to trust that the requests I make of Google Assistant will be completed. There's a simple math to it — I ask it to do something and it does it.
Gemini is a bit too unpredictable for me to feel comfortable with trusting, for now. As Google itself says on the "Review key info to access Gemini" screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (and other Pixel 9 devices): "Gemini may make things up, including about people, so double-check responses, use them responsibly and give feedback."
Camera
The camera hardware in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not the exact same as that of the original Pixel Fold, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another device with as-similar cameras as what's found on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs the Pixel Fold. That's not necessarily a bad thing – If you've used a Pixel of any sort more than a couple years ago, you'll be shocked and pleased by the power of the camera setup on this Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
You might not feel the same if you're comparing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the other Pixel 9 Pro devices released here in 2024. You have effectively the same camera features onboard, but (while megapixels aren't everything, a difference this large is important) the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has three cameras on its back: 48MP, 10.8MP, and 10.5MP, while the Pixel 9 Pro (and XL) have 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP.
But maybe you're the sort of user who wouldn't notice the difference one way or the other. Maybe you're just looking to take photos that almost always look great — and you're excited about the ability to have your camera fold up in an "L" shape and act as its own tripod. If that's the case, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a winner. If you absolutely need the best Google Pixel camera available in the world today, that'll still be the Pixel 9 Pro (and XL).
Above you'll see a set of photos captured with the back-facing camera array of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Battery life and charging
The battery life on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is all over the place because there are so many different ways to use it and test it. If I do not unfold it at all, its battery life is extremely similar to that of the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro. To be clear, the Pixel 9 Pro XL lasts a couple hours longer at least, but that's almost certainly largely because the device literally has a larger battery onboard than either the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The battery in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 4650 mAh, while the Pixel 9 Pro is 4700 mAh, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is 5060mAh. Charging speed is 21W wired and 7.5W wireless (Qi-compatible). The Pixel 9 Pro charges 27W wired and 21W wireless (if you're using the official Pixel Stand). So if you're looking for charging speed, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not likely going to blow your mind — but it's fine.
You can charge this device from empty to full overnight and you can use it all day long — so long as you're not using the foldable display exclusively. If you're only using the foldable display, you could potentially drain that battery in a few hours, easy.
Wrap-up
The Google Pixel 9 Pro makes Google's foldable Android experience feel professional. While the average smartphone user probably won't find enough added value in the foldable display to pay the premium, the device does deliver on what it promises. Google's made the foldable I wished they'd made with the first Fold — now it's just about the most delightful smartphone I've ever used... or it will be, once I find some sort of case to keep it safe from dust and debris.
While the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold feels much more robust than its predecessor, it's still using a foldable display — and there is no foldable display that's impervious to the occasional rogue rock in the pocket. Pushing two potentially fragile flat surfaces face-to-face is just asking for trouble — but that's what looks nice! And, to be fair, this is the most robust foldable smartphone I've tested thus far — I wasn't worried about placing it in a bit of dirt for photos.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can be purchased from Google in the Google Store online for approximately $1,799 in either Obsidian (black) or Porcelain (white, as reviewed). Or you can head back to our review of the Pixel 9 or our review of the Pixel 9 Pro (and XL) to see what the rest of this generation of Androids is all about.