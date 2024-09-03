Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Expanding Android In Full Force

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a far better version of the first-generation Pixel Fold. It has a cover display that's effectively the same as the Google Pixel 9 and a foldable display that's 8 inches in size with a 1:1 aspect ratio, (but with 2076 x 2152 pixel resolution in play). And it has very round corners.

It also comes with a considerable price tag at $1,799. That gives the Pixel 9 family of devices a shocking price range — including the Pixel 9 (non-Pro) at the low end for $799. We've discussed in our Google Pixel 9 Review that a surprising array of features on the Pro lineup can also be found on this far less expensive device. We've also found in our Google Pixel 9 Pro (and XL) Review that it's clear Google's latest Pro is one of the most all-round excellent phones ever made.

Then here's the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — a device that's significantly more expensive than any other Pixel 9 device, but whose only feature that's better than the rest is its foldable primary display. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's starting price is $1,099 — could downgrading in a few places and upgrading to a foldable display be worth the extra cash?

Google sent a Pixel 9 Pro Fold for our full review. This is the Porcelain (white) version — there's also an Obsidian (black) version, and both are available with 256GB internal storage or 512GB internal storage — for $1,799 or $1,919 respectively.