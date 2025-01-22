Samsung Galaxy S25 Hands-On: Features, Flaws And First Impressions

It's time again for another Samsung Unpacked event, this time in San Jose, CA. Samsung flew me out to the city to witness the proceedings, and we also got to spend time with the devices that Samsung launched. Just like in years past, Samsung launched its next flagship smartphone line: the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra — and, even better, the company kept the same pricing for all three.

Unfortunately, or fortunately (depending on your taste), Samsung kept a lot of other things the same, as well. The design of the phones is only very slightly changed. Putting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra next to the S25 Ultra, you get one very welcome change in the design, but a lot of the rest of the phone feels similar to years past.

What is new are the AI features packed within. Samsung has made no secret about the fact that it feels AI is the next big thing, and it has developed a few interesting features that could be pretty cool on this generation of devices. I spent about 90 minutes with Samsung's new phones. Here's what I learned.