iPad 11 (2025) Vs. iPad 10th Gen: What's Different, What's The Same?

Apple has been quite busy with a slew of product updates since 2025 started. Following the launch of the iPhone 16e in February 2025, the company has — in March 2024 — come up with two fresh additions to its tablet lineup with the launch of the 7th Gen iPad Air and the 11th Gen iPad. Most of the updates to the 2025 iPad Air mostly center around the new M3 chip — a welcome update given that the sixth-generation model featured the older M2 chips. As for the standard iPad model, those expecting Apple to do something noteworthy with the new 2025 iPad might just be disappointed.

On paper, the brand-new iPad is the 11th Generation model from the company. It is pertinent to note that Apple isn't officially calling it the 11th Gen product. Instead, the naming scheme of the Apple iPad (2025) centers around the chipset that powers it, which is why Apple calls it the iPad (A16).

Given that its predecessor — the 10th generation iPad — has been around for well over two years now, the entry-level iPad was in dire need of an update. Let us investigate what those updates are, and whether the iPad 11 makes for a worthwhile upgrade if you currently own the 10th Gen iPad.