The iPhone SE Is Dead: Say Hello To The New iPhone 16e

In a surprise mid-February reveal, Apple launched its latest smartphone, the iPhone 16e, today. iPhones have a reputation as premium devices, but for those on a tighter budget, Apple occasionally releases a more modest phone — in recent years, the SE line — that won't break the bank. As expected, the new iPhone 16e makes some strategic downgrades compared to the regular iPhone 16 lineup in order to keep the price comparatively low while still providing customers with the iPhone experience — you may only get one camera on the back, but you also get a comfortable $599 price tag.

The iPhone 16e appears to mark the end of the line for the SE models, the latest of which was released back in 2022 — meaning this new offering is a significant upgrade for anyone who wants a cheap iPhone but can't bear the previous iPhone SE's lackluster specs. Apple has done a lot to modernize its budget-friendly model, completely changing the design of the device away from that of the SE, giving it a bigger, better screen, a modern processor, and even updating connection standards to keep it future-proof. Here's everything you need to know about the brand new iPhone 16e.