Apple's New AI Features Drop For iPhone, iPad And Mac Today: Here's What's New

Apple has just released new updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, bringing the second wave of Apple Intelligence features to its hardware ecosystem. The iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 stable builds are now rolling out for users globally. Leading the charge is ChatGPT integration with Siri, which now lets users offload their queries to the OpenAI chatbot if Apple's virtual assistant can't answer them. Users can also get ChatGPT to process files like images and PDFs so that it can answer queries based on the content of those files.

Advertisement

Siri gets a neat visual upgrade, from a fresh launch animation to a redesigned keyboard interface for text queries. The virtual assistant has also ingested the large swathe of Apple product guides, and will now directly assist users with step-by-step guidance, ending the hassle of doing a Google search. Apple is even bringing generative AI smarts to its Mail app, which now automatically categorizes emails across categories like priority messages, offers summaries of email chains, and a Smart Reply feature for crafting refined responses.

Another notable addition is Notification summaries. This feature clubs together notifications from the same app, bundles them under a single banner, and then provides a concise summary of automated actions as well as conversations. The Photos app, which has received a lot of flak for its controversial redesign, is getting natural language search capabilities. Instead of tags or identifiers, it can now process queries in natural language and offer search results.

Advertisement