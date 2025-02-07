I Didn't Expect This Dell Laptop To Beat My M3 MacBook—But It Surprised Me

I first burned my hands with an Arm-based computing system with the Surface Pro X back in 2019. It was a fantastic piece of hardware, but at the same time, it was outrageously expensive. Subsequent app woes with emulation and compatibility soon ruined its appeal for me. A year later, the MacBook Air M1 attempted the shift to Arm, and nailed it.

Since then, I have used the M2 and M3 iterations as my personal workhorse and loved the sheer computing reliability they have to offer. I didn't think a Windows machine would ever catch up with new-era MacBooks, and certainly not with the Windows on Arm platform.

I was wrong.

With the arrival of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series processors armed with Oryon cores, the ecosystem found itself at the cusp of another major shift. This time, it's not merely a blind performance-driven race. The app compatibility situation has matured a lot, which means Windows on Arm won't leave you hanging before you can even jump into your workflow.

The bigger surprise, however, was the quick adoption of these Qualcomm processors by nearly every player out there. No brand has quite managed to achieve the finesse and polish of a sleek and light Arm-based laptop as the Dell XPS 13. But this machine is not merely a looker. It offered enough substance that I never missed my trusty MacBook Air ever again. The Dell XPS 13 will also save you $100 against a comparable MacBook Air configuration, so there's that perk already in your kitty.

