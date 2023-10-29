5 Of The Best Apple Watch Apps For Weightlifters
When it comes to chiseling your dream physique or reaching your next level of strength, any gym junkie will tell you that it's going to be a combination of nutrition, hydration, and training. In the passionate world of cutting and bulking, it takes a lot of research and discipline to make sure you're reaching your weightlifting goals in a safe and healthy manner.
While there are some great Apple Watch apps designed for a fit lifestyle, you may be looking for the right apps to be companions to your weightlifting journey in particular. After all, different sports have varying training needs, and you may want to stick to a few apps that really fit your requirements. In weightlifting, your goals may vary depending on whether you are working towards pure strength, a competitive physique, or a little bit of both.
With a smartwatch on your wrist, you have even more options for keeping your fitness goals on track. So if you're looking for some Apple Watch-enabled apps to help you stay focused when pumping iron, here are a few you may want to consider downloading.
MyFitnessPal
When it comes to building strength, how you fuel your body can mean all the difference. Without the proper nutrition, you won't be able to grow your muscles effectively.
With MyFitnessPal, you can easily stay on top of your weightlifting goals by tracking your macronutrients through the 18 million global foods in its database. However, since MyFitnessPal relies on information supplied to it by volunteers, there is a chance that the ingredients for the same dishes across restaurants, brands, or countries may differ. In addition, unless you carry an actual scale with you at all times, you may not always get the portion sizes correctly.
For this reason, apps like MyFitnessPal should be used as tools to build mindfulness around eating, especially when it comes to creating a holistic diet that gives you the energy to train. On your Apple Watch, you'll be able to view a running total of your total calories and macros while you're on the go.
While food tracking isn't for everyone, especially those with a history of eating disorders, you'll be happy to know you can try it for free. Although there is no Mac version, MyFitnessPal has apps for iPhone, iPad, and, of course, the Apple Watch. If you want to use its more advanced features like barcode scanning, intermittent fasting, and custom macro goals, you can try the free trial and then upgrade to premium, which you can get for $79.99 annually.
Strong
These days, technology has made it possible for weightlifters to seek mentorship or coaching from fitness professionals remotely. With remote coaching, you have more access to fitness professionals whom you can trust to guide you with your fitness goals.
However, remote coaching does have its caveats because they won't be able to spot your form or check your sets in person. To manage this, they often require accurate lists of how many sets you did, the exact weights, and even videos of yourself. Often, these can feel like a lot to think about when you're gasping for air in between sets. Thankfully, apps like Strong make it easier.
Using Strong, you can input the program your coach designed for you in advance, mark each activity as done when completed, and easily share your final sets with your coach through messaging apps. In tandem with your Apple Watch, you can quickly log in your workout sets, reps, and weights without touching your phone. For many gym goers with remote coaches, this can be a game-changer. Because you'll spend less time pausing video recordings of your workout to plug in numbers, you're less likely to lose momentum.
Not to mention, it's a great way to view your progress over time, especially when you're trying to hit PRs. For its basic features, you can download the Strong app for free in the App Store or make additional in-app purchases for pro features.
Gymaholic
If the inflation has gotten you in a pinch but bodybuilding is still a priority, you can invest in an app that curates weightlifting workouts for you instead of a personal trainer. With Gymaholic, you can plan your workout regime, choose from its extensive library, and track your weight and body fat percentage.
One of Gymaholic's unique features is its augmented reality (AR)-enabled virtual trainer, which you can view straight on your Apple Watch. By having a human-like figure simulate the movement, you can better understand what muscle groups are activated for each activity. Aside from this being a good way to build mind-body connections, it's also useful in creating a sustainable training plan.
When you're doing whole-body training, you need to manage the load on your different muscle groups and factor in your rest days to prevent or manage injury. So, it's super helpful that the Gymaholic app can tell you which muscles you're currently supposed to rest at any given time.
In addition, aside from being able to download Gymaholic for free on the App Store for your iPhone and Apple Watch, it's also compatible with your iPad and Apple TV. If you want to enjoy the full breadth of its features, you may want to consider an annual subscription for $31.99.
WaterMinder
For anyone who does intense physical activity, one key thing they need to address is their water intake. Because muscles are also made from water and amino acids, anyone looking to build them needs to keep their hydration in check. According to Better Health, exercising when you're low on hydration can lead to a detectable decrease in performance, as well as an increased risk of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal problems.
While bodybuilders typically cut water before the competition, Muscle & Fitness recommends that competitors consume 1.25 to 1.5 gallons per day for a whole year before it. Then, slowly make adjustments to your intake a few days before a show.
With WaterMinder, you can adjust your hydration requirements, add custom drink types (such as your protein shakes), and even select a cute avatar. Using your Apple Watch, you can log drinks, get reminders, and see your current hydration status without opening your iPhone.
You can download WaterMinder for free on the App Store. WaterMinder is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices.
ECG
In 2022, The Washington Post shared the extreme measures modern bodybuilders go through to reach their dream physique, especially when going professional. Often, this leads to several issues that affect their heart, kidneys, and brain. According to AED Leader, there are several reasons why bodybuilders are prone to heart attacks, such as their extreme muscle mass, performance-enhancing drugs, and lack of medical supervision.
Knowing this, any bodybuilder needs to take their heart health more seriously when they're training. To make safe weight training possible, it's best to get regular physical check-ups and monitor your heart health regularly. While most Apple Watch models will be able to detect basic heart rate data, the Apple Watch Series 4 model onwards has more advanced features.
With its built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) feature through the ECG app, Apple states that the ECG app can record your heartbeat and rhythm with the help of the heart sensors. In addition, you can also enable notifications from its Heart Rate app to show an alert if it senses unusual heart activity, such as high or low heart rates or irregular heart rhythms.